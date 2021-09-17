Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed the final round of sea trials for Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121).

“The successful completion of acceptance trials is an extremely rewarding accomplishment for Ingalls and for our partners who work closely with us to ensure we achieve this milestone together,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are proud of our shipbuilders for working as a team to move DDG 121 one step closer to delivery.”

DDG 121 is named for Frank E. Petersen Jr., who was the U.S. Marine Corps’ first African-American aviator and general officer. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in 1950, Petersen would go on to fly more than 350 combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ddg-121-acceptance-trials.    

Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy and currently has four more under construction including Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management, to sea control and power projection – all in support of the United States military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries
HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
[email protected]
(228) 935-1323

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.