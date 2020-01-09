Photo Release — Rebecca Acevedo Joins WSFS Bank to Lead Corporate Communications

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rebecca Acevedo, a long-time financial services communications executive, has joined WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), in the role of Director of Corporate Communications. Reporting to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Justin Dunn, Acevedo will lead corporate communications including public relations and social media. 

“Rebecca not only understands the intricacies of financial services and purpose-driven communications, but she is also an experienced leader and talented at building and developing teams,” said Justin Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer. “Born and raised in the area, she is a valued addition to WSFS as we continue to grow in the Greater Delaware Valley.  We are thrilled to have her join the team as our Corporate Communications head.”

Most recently, Acevedo managed B2B Communications for Early Warning Services, the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®. Prior to that, she led communications for Digital Banking and Chase Card Services for J.P. Morgan Chase. She also spent nearly 11 years building and overseeing external communications for TD Bank in the United States.

“WSFS has had phenomenal growth over the past several years propelled by a strategy of making life better for all we serve,” said Acevedo.  “We want to continue to build our relationships and awareness with customers by sharing our brand of service with them through an integrated and robust communications approach.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree from LaSalle University and a master’s in corporate communication from Rowan University.

Acevedo is an active member in her community. She serves on the boards of the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, NJ, and the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, NJ.  She and her family reside in Ocean City, N.J.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

