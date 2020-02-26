Breaking News
Home / Top News / PHOTO RELEASE–Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities Honors Mike and Nancy Petters With Peninsula Humanitarian Award

PHOTO RELEASE–Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities Honors Mike and Nancy Petters With Peninsula Humanitarian Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced that the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC) honored HII President and CEO Mike Petters and his wife, Nancy Briggs Petters, with its annual Peninsula Humanitarian Award in recognition of their efforts to deliver high-quality early childhood education in Hampton Roads. They were among seven awardees announced at an event held Feb. 20 in Newport News.

Both Mike and Nancy Petters support multiple organizations across the area that work to enhance the lives of children. They are tireless supporters of the Downtown Hampton Child Development Center (DHCDC), where Nancy serves as the president of the board of directors. DHCDC is a nonprofit preschool that serves 200 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 5 years. The school’s mission is to nurture young children by providing affordable, quality preschool programs that develop the “whole child” and foster school readiness.

Additionally, Mike and Nancy support An Achievable Dream, a nationally recognized K–12 program dedicated to the belief that all children can learn and succeed regardless of their economic status. An Achievable Dream goes beyond academics to provide students with a comprehensive social, academic and moral education to develop productive citizens upon high school graduation. Mike and Nancy also sponsor Camp Launch, a two-week residential program that provides eligible seventh- and eighth-grade Virginia students with enrichment and academic opportunities at the College of William and Mary. 

In addition to his extensive work in the community to champion education, Mike established the HII Scholarship Fund in 2016 to annually provide scholarships for children of HII employees who are pursuing post-secondary college or technical/vocation degrees, or who are enrolled in pre-K school readiness programs. Mike declines his annual salary, but for $1, to fund the program.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/petters-humanitarian-award

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
  • HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
  • HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Beci Brenton
[email protected]
(202) 264-7143

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.