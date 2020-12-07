Photo Release — William Coffey Joins WSFS as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

William Coffey Joins WSFS as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer William Coffey, WSFS Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced William Coffey as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Lisa Brubaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Coffey will be responsible for leading enterprise technology strategies and services for the Bank, including infrastructure and architecture, application development and service management.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Will’s proven track record in financial services, delivering large scale technology initiatives that support business outcomes of growth, scalability and modernization,” said Brubaker. “In addition to building out WSFS’ future technology architecture and delivering solutions that support the Bank’s continued growth, he will play an integral role supporting our Delivery Transformation initiative focused on meeting the ever-changing needs and expectations of our Customers.”

“I am very excited to join the WSFS team and to work with WSFS Associates throughout the company,” said Coffey. “Given the growth the Bank has experienced the past several years, WSFS is well-positioned going forward for significant and strategic growth in the rapidly changing landscape of the financial services industry.”

Coffey has extensive experience in leading transformative technology, operations and business strategies for financial services. Spending more than 19 years at Vanguard, Coffey served in various technology leadership roles supporting institutional full service, equity investments, legal, compliance and financial advisor services. He also previously worked in information technology for Verizon and Shared Medical Systems (now Siemens).

Coffey is an active member of the community, serving as a board member for Amigos de Jesus and Chair of the Amigos de Jesus Marketing and Development Committee as well as previously serving on the board of the National MS Society for eight years. He received his B.S. in management and information systems from Saint Joseph’s University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

