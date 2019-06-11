Photo Release — WSFS Bank Volunteers Make $5,000 Donation to HOBY Youth Leadership

WSFS Bank Volunteers Make $5,000 Donation to HOBY Youth Leadership WSFS Bank Associate volunteers presented a total of $5,000 to HOBY Youth Leadership in Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania that will help fund the participation of low-to-moderate income students in the HOBY Youth Leadership Seminar.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank Associates presented a total of $5,000 to HOBY Youth Leadership in Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania that will help fund the participation of low-to-moderate income students in the HOBY Youth Leadership Seminar. This three-day program, designed for high school sophomores, helps students recognize their leadership talents and to apply them as they strive to become ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community.

The donations, $2,500 to HOBY in Pennsylvania and $2,500 to HOBY in Delaware, were presented at the HOBY Delaware Leadership Seminar, which was held June 7-9 at Wesley College in Dover, Del. The Bank’s top five volunteers made the check presentations on behalf of their fellow WSFS Associates who volunteered over 14,000 hours throughout the Greater Delaware Valley in 2018. In honor of their dedication to community and volunteerism, the top five volunteers selected HOBY in Delaware and Pennsylvania to receive this donation, which will provide local students with the skills and leadership development to succeed.

“We’re thrilled to make this donation in support of HOBY and the great work they’re doing for our communities’ youth. Our WSFS volunteers, as exampled by our top five, live our mission, ‘We Stand For Service,’ and strengthen our communities every day,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank.

WSFS Bank Associates volunteer through Team WSFS, the WSFS corporate volunteer program that encourages and enables Associates to volunteer. Bank Associates receive up to four hours of compensated time monthly for their volunteering activities. Service is a core value and an integral part of the WSFS culture, which promotes Associate volunteerism and further extends WSFS’ positive impact into the communities the Bank serves.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of March 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 152 offices located in Delaware (49), Pennsylvania (72), New Jersey (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Christiana Trust Group, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

