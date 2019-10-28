Photo Release — WSFS Bank Welcomes Ron Dutton as Director of Community Reinvestment

Breaking News
Ron Dutton, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Reinvestment

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pennsylvania native, Ron Dutton, has joined WSFS Bank as Senior Vice President and Director of Community Reinvestment with oversight of the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) program.  In this role, Mr. Dutton will interact with community leaders and government officials.  He will represent WSFS in civic, community, and other functions to enhance the Bank’s partnerships and commitment to all residents and entities within the neighborhoods it serves.  Mr. Dutton joins WSFS Bank following the retirement of former WSFS Associate and Director of Community Reinvestment, Terri Hasson.

“Ron’s background and knowledge in community development, and business, government, and relationship banking, as well as his familiarity with the communities we serve in the Greater Delaware Valley, will be tremendous assets in growing the Bank’s CRA programs and initiatives,” said Rick Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “We welcome him to WSFS and look forward to the community investments that Ron will initiate as our CRA lead.”

Mr. Dutton’s career includes nearly 20 years with Wells Fargo, where he held numerous positions in government guaranteed lending, community reinvestment, business banking, and government and institutional banking.  He also has significant experience in commercial banking, CRA risk and compliance, relationship management, reputation risk management, credit, and public and private sector finance.

Mr. Dutton holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Cheyney University of Pa., and is an Army ROTC Graduate from Widener University in Chester, Pa.  Active in his community, he serves on the Board of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and the loan committee for True Access Capital.  He resides in Montgomery County, Pa.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

