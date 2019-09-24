Breaking News
Photo Release — WSFS Bank’s ‘Icons’ Video is Named ‘Best in Show’ by the American Bankers Association

L-R: WSFS Vice President Kerry Sczepkowski, Director of Advertising and Creative Services, and Senior Vice President Justin Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer, accept two ABA Bank Marketing Video Awards for WSFS Bank’s video ad, “Icons.”

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank’s “Icons” video has earned two major awards from the American Bankers Association (ABA).  “Icons” was the winner in the category of banks with more than $5 billion in assets, which includes more than 230 banks across the country and among the largest financial institutions.  The video also scored highest from the nearly 400 entries by banks of all sizes to win the “Best in Show” award, the highest recognition presented by the ABA and the organization’s fourth annual ABA Bank Marketing Video Awards. “Icons” is one of several multimedia creative pieces WSFS has rolled out in recent months as part of a marketing campaign that coincided with the Bank’s expansion into the City of Philadelphia, and suburbs in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

“Icons” uses map icon images over panoramic video of Greater Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley to demonstrate the multiple digital and smartphone solutions, and an expanded network of banking offices, that WSFS Customers utilize to access their bank accounts.  The video received the highest score combining judges’ points and public votes.

WSFS Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Justin Dunn, said, “’Icons’ is a visualization of WSFS Bank’s commitment to be the most accessible, locally-focused and service-oriented community bank of the Greater Delaware Valley, and it is a creative representation of WSFS Bank’s mission, We Stand For Service. We are delighted with this recognition.”

WSFS Bank leveraged the creative services of BouchezPage for its recent marketing campaign.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. Additionally, as of August 26, 2019, WSFS now operates from 126 offices located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

