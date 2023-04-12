Increasing Government Funding for Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Contributing to High Sales of Photolithography Equipment

Rockville, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global photolithography market is expected to reach US$ 14 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Lithography is the process of transferring a photomask design onto a wafer’s surface. In lithography, an ultraviolet laser beam is directed at the photoresist on the wafer after passing through a photomask layer that lacks a pattern. Photolithography, e-beam, X-ray, ultraviolet, ion projection, and absorption lithography are among the many lithography methods available. Photolithography has been used recently to create nanoparticles and small computing devices.

Worldwide adoption of the photolithography technique may be restricted by the complexity of the manufacturing process and the semiconductor industry’s dynamic character. The introduction of cutting-edge electronics manufacturing technologies and increased government backing for the implementation of these advancements are the main factors propelling the market’s expansion. Key market players are prioritizing research and development to enhance their market share.

In 2019, EV Group announced its plans to manufacture high-refractive-index glass wafers using its SmartNIL technology in collaboration with SCHOTT RealView. This production was to take place at EVG’s NILPhotonics Competence Centre, located in the company’s Austrian headquarters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global photolithography market is valued at US$ 9.05 billion in 2023.

Demand for photolithography equipment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Sales of photolithography equipment are anticipated to reach US$ 14 billion by the end of 2033.

Asia Pacific accounts for 54% share of the global photolithography market in 2023.

Demand for photolithography equipment in North America is forecasted to increase at a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2033.

“High demand for small-sized electronics, increased adoption of AI and IoT, and rapid growth of the semiconductor industry are contributing to the expansion of the photolithography market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Research Report

Samsung Electronics

Carl Zeiss AG

ASML Holdings NV

Rudolph Technologies

NIL TECHNOLOGY

EV Group (EVG)

JEOL Ltd

Applied Materials

Market Competition

The photolithography market is highly competitive and concentrated due to the presence of established players. To maintain a competitive edge, these players are focusing on diversifying their product offerings and investing in research and development. Advanced lithography techniques are used by suppliers such as Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, and Canon to offer a wide range of ultra-high-precision photolithography.

In April 2019, Nikon Corporation introduced the Lasermeister 100A, an optical processing equipment that utilizes a laser to process various metals. It can perform tasks such as laser marking, welding, and 3D printing. Nikon’s lithography systems employ advanced optical and precision control technologies, enabling them to create a compact and cost-effective processing device that produces high-quality results.

In August 2019, SCHOTT and EV Group collaborated to showcase the readiness of 12-inch nanoimprint lithography for high-volume patterning of high-refractive-index glass wafers, which are used in manufacturing waveguides and light guides for augmented and mixed reality headsets.

In July 2020, Canon Inc. launched its first semiconductor lithography equipment called FPA-8000iW, which enables the production of semiconductor devices using large panels commonly used in back-end processing.

In January 2022, ASML and Intel Corporation announced the extension of their partnership to advance semiconductor photolithography technology, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global photolithography market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on process (extreme ultraviolet [EUV], deep ultraviolet [DUV], I-line, krypton fluoride [KrF], argon fluoride dry [ArF Dry], others) and application (IC patterning process, printed circuit board fabrication, microprocessor fabrication, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments of Photolithography Industry Research Report

By Process : Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) I-Line Krypton Fluoride (KrF) Argon Fluoride Dry (ArF Dry) Others

By Application : IC Patterning Process Printed Circuit Board Fabrication Microprocessor Fabrication Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



