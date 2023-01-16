In terms of application, the power generation segment accounted for largest share of 81.3% in 2021 of the global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Photovoltaics Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, as per the market forecast presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Key Findings

Government authorities of developed and developing countries across the globe are promoting the usage of solar energy. They are offering incentives, subsidies, and tax deductions for installation of rooftop solar photovoltaics. This factor is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As per the Photovoltaics Market outlook presented by TMR, increase in adoption of solar energy by major companies from various industry verticals is expected to lead to rise in share of photovoltaics in energy generation.

Regulatory bodies of several countries have introduced policies that promote cleaner sources of energy instead of fossil fuels in order to decrease carbon emissions. Cost of renewable energy solutions have been reduced significantly owing to various government initiatives. As per International Renewable Energy Agency, around 77% reduction was observed in the cost of electricity consumption from solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.

Rise in usage of fossil energy sources, such as coal, natural gas, and oil, have affected non-renewable energy reserves. It also leads to increase in release of carbon dioxide emissions, which is responsible for rise in sea water levels and disturbance in the global climate system. Increase in awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in surge in demand for renewable sources of energy across the globe. Moreover, adoption of solar photovoltaic has risen in the last few years owing to its key role in energy security. Silicon is a key raw material utilized in the production of photovoltaics owing to its advantages such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and dependability. Hence, leading OEMs are focusing on the development of next-generation solar components using technological advancements.

International Renewable Energy Agency states that the average processing cost of carbon dioxide and fuel for commissioned coal gas plants was over five times the lifetime cost of wind and solar energy systems. Thus, rise in investments in renewable sources of energy is likely to boost market demand in the near future.

Growth Drivers

Increase in demand for clean sources of energy is likely to boost market growth during the forecast period

Rise in initiatives by governments to upgrade power generation systems is propelling growth in the global industry

Regional Analysis

As per market outlook presented in the TMR report, Asia Pacific held 59.0% share of the global industry in 2021. This can be ascribed to increase in applications of photovoltaics in the region. China represents one of the leading countries in the world for photovoltaic generation.

Players are likely to gain significant business opportunities in Europe owing to rise in efforts to spread awareness regarding solar energy usage and increase in technological developments. Furthermore, implementation of stringent policies by the European Union (EU) for various industrial manufacturers to decrease carbon emissions is propelling the regional market.

Photovoltaics Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are incorporating advanced technologies in their production processes

Companies are increasing investments in R&D activities in order to develop next-generation products

Enterprises are focusing on the expansion of their businesses in newer regions

Photovoltaics Market: Key Players

Trina Solar

JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar

LONGi

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Acciona SA

Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

Sun Power Systems.

Photovoltaics Market Segmentation

Material Silicon Photovoltaic Cells Nanocrystalline Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Others Thin Film Photovoltaic (PV) Cells Copper Indium Deselenide Cadmium Telluride Others



Technology Half-cut Cells Quarter Cells Full Cells

Application Power Generation Rooftop Ground Floating



Energy Storage

Electronic Devices

Traffic Signal

Cold Storage

Others

Connectivity On Grid OFF Grid Hybrid



End-use Residential Commercial Industrial



Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



