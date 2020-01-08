Photronics to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in NYC

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.  A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
R. Troy Dewar, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(203) 740-5610
[email protected]   

 

