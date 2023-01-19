Phunware Experience Optimizer Phunware Releases Experience Optimizer for Mobile Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that the Phunware Experience Optimizer is now available for customers to contextually engage users based on location, persona or brand.

Phunware’s Experience Optimizer enables a single mobile application to autonomously deliver any number of experiences by seamlessly configuring and launching a unique JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) that contains specific information on layout, features, themes, content and maps. Although each experience is launched from a single mobile application, every experience will load and function like its own native mobile application.

“This technology is critical to scaling our target customers because it enables healthcare systems to optimize the patient experience for different hospital buildings just as easily as it can curate unique experiences across sub-brands for large hospitality companies without requiring the download or management of multiple mobile applications,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We also see a lot of potential for this technology to support not only a digital chamber of commerce for businesses in a Smarty City, but also politicians who could aggregate and coordinate their advocacy efforts by city, state or party.”

By leveraging Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform, the Phunware Experience Optimizer also gives customers the ability to extend the capabilities of their mobile applications with additional features such as Phunware’s patented Location Based Services (LBS) as well as integrations to 3rd-party business systems such as property management systems (PMS), electronic health records (EHR), point-of-sale systems (POS) and data management platforms (DMP).

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation across industries such as healthcare, hospitality and advocacy.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

