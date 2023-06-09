AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide, will be attending and holding one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Ease Hospitality event venue in New York, NY.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference will feature insightful panel discussions, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings with leading companies and key opinion leaders in the Technology sector. Panel discussions and fireside chats will be moderated by the Cantor Tech Team.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at PHUN@Gateway-grp.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@Gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860