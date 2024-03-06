AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHUN, “Phunware” or the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, will be holding one-on-ones meetings at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point California.

Company CEO Mike Snavely and CFO Troy Reisner will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings, company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, and industry panels with approximately 500 private and public companies across a variety of growth sectors including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services and Insurance.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About Phunware

Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the timing of closing of the offering and its intended use of proceeds from such offering.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward- looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Christina Lockwood & Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]