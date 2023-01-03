AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, will be virtually holding one-on-one and small group meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023.

The Annual Growth Conference is Needham’s flagship conference featuring presentations from over 550 public and private company management teams, fireside chats, and 1-on-1 meetings for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.