Dallas, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physical Rehabilitation Network (“PRN”), a leading US-based owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, and Medical City Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare and one of the largest healthcare providers in North Texas, entered into a joint venture (JV) partnership to operate a network of 24 full-service outpatient physical therapy clinics throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The JV alignment will operate under PRN’s Texas-based affiliate brand and name, Vista Physical Therapy, the region’s third-largest outpatient physical therapy provider.

“We are excited and eager to align our leading, outcomes-driven care solutions with Medical City Healthcare’s unrivaled experience and resources to enhance the overall continuum of care for patients throughout the region,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “This new partnership expands our commitment to accessible, high-quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, employers, and their employees. Our Vista network is one of the fastest expanding across our 17-state footprint with a reach that enables us to provide a broad and comprehensive range of treatments to our patients.”

The joint venture represents one of the region’s largest consolidations of comprehensive outpatient physical rehabilitation clinics, which provide a full range of programs and activities to address diverse patient population needs. The clinics and treatment programs are supported by PRN’s leading physical therapy experts and offer a broad range of care solutions including pre- and post-surgery rehabilitation, occupational therapy, sports medicine rehabilitation, women’s health, hand therapy, balance training, ergonomics & workplace injury prevention, and more.

“Integrating PRN as part of our system of care provides greater access to the rehabilitation services our community needs, when and where they need it, close to home,” says Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Expanding access to compassionate, high-quality rehabilitation through this partnership is another way we show our commitment to delivering exceptional care to patients at every step of their healthcare journey.”

“This alliance effectively combines two of the region’s top healthcare groups to establish a progressive and integrated patient care experience,” said Rob Pace, COO, PRN. “By leveraging our combined resources and treatment competencies, not only will access to leading quality care significantly improve, but our integrated, outcomes-led care approach will also help lessen treatment inadequacies, therefore, strengthening the overall continuum of care.”

The PRN-Medical City Healthcare network of 24 clinics extends across North Texas, including locations in Allen, Anna, Plano, Richardson, Melissa, Mesquite, Little Elm, McKinney, Irving, Grapevine, Grand Prairie, Frisco, Flower Mound, as well as several in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Over the next three years, the joint venture is committed to broadening and expanding accessibility to integrated physical therapy care across the North Texas region with the goal of opening additional centers.

Medical City Healthcare is comprised of 16 hospitals, 12 ambulatory surgery centers, 4 off-campus emergency rooms, and 49 CareNow urgent care centers. Facilities feature world-class physicians, inpatient and outpatient surgery, diagnostic and imaging centers, laboratories and a wide range of specialty services.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP., and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as advisors to PRN on the transaction.

PRN is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Medical City Healthcare

Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Medical City Healthcare strives to deliver excellence always, providing high-quality healthcare in the communities it serves. With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 186 hospitals in the United States and England, Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 16 hospitals with 3,696 licensed beds, nearly 5,000 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, 17,000 employees, 12 ambulatory surgery centers, 4 off-campus emergency rooms and 47 CareNow Urgent Care clinics. Three Medical City Healthcare hospitals are accredited comprehensive stroke centers, 10 hospitals “A” safety-rated by the Leapfrog Group and 6 hold prestigious Magnet Recognized® designations on 10 campuses from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of over 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

CONTACT: Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com