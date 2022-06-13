Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Physical Therapy Clinic in Casper

PRN’s Casper location to operate under its regionally trusted brand, InReach Physical Therapy

Carlsbad, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading US-based, owner-operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, today announced the grand opening of its first physical therapy clinic in Casper, Wyo. The new Casper clinic is located at 5810 E. Second St. Ste. 200 and will operate under PRN’s regionally trusted brand, InReach Physical Therapy.

PRN and InReach Physical Therapy’s Casper-based outpatient physical therapy clinic elevates InReach’s regional presence to 10 locations. The new location welcomes patients of all ages and offers a wide range of personalized pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments, and spine rehabilitation.

“We are thrilled broaden our Wyoming footprint with our latest clinic serving the Casper community,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “We are equally excited to have Casper-native, Marty Mohr and his team of passionate and experienced therapists providing individualized physical therapy programs to those ready to get back to their best.”

Mohr, PT, will oversee the day-to-day clinic operations as lead clinician. Mohr is certified in trigger point dry needling and blood flow restriction and also performs muscle energy, augmented soft tissue mobilization, gua sha, radial pulse wave as well as traditional manual therapy. Mohr completed his undergraduate work at the University of Wyoming in 1994, and shortly after, entered the physical therapy program at the University of North Dakota. He graduated with his master’s in physical therapy in 1997 and began his career at the Wyoming Medical Center working acute care. In 2001 he moved to Madison, Wisc., and worked for Dean Health Systems specializing in outpatient orthopedics and sports medicine. Mohr returned to Casper in 2005 and worked for Casper Orthopedics until May 2022. While there he continued to specialize in orthopedics to include joint replacements, fractures, sports injuries, and general pain patterns.

“I am thrilled to take on this opportunity in my hometown and establish our clinic as a recognizable leader in quality physical rehabilitative care throughout the community,” said Mohr. “Our brand-new clinic is fully equipped to ensure each patient is treated with an individualistic approach and receives the highest levels care and support.”

InReach Physical Therapy’s Casper clinic accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

To learn more about InReach or to schedule an appointment at the new Casper clinic, please visit the InReach Physical Therapy website. To browse current career opportunities across PRN’s growing clinical network, visit PRN’s Career Center.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors.

PRN proudly supports over 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

