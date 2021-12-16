Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Physical Therapy Clinic in Spokane Valley, Washington

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Spokane Valley, Wash., operating under PRN’s locally trusted Highline Physical Therapy brand.

The Highline Physical Therapy – Spokane Valley clinic, which is conveniently located near MultiCare Valley Hospital, is the newest addition to PRN’s national network of physical therapy clinic locations.

Highline Physical Therapy’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which elevates the brand’s Washington presence to seven clinics, will welcome patients of all ages and offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“As we continue to grow and expand in Washington, we are excited to add the Highline-Spokane Valley clinic to our growing list of locations in the state,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “The Spokane Valley clinic will provide convenient, affordable and individualistic care for all those in the local community.”

Nick Carter, PT, DPT, COMT, will lead the Spokane Valley clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Carter is a graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2017. He then passed a yearlong certification test to obtain his COMT (Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist), as well as an endorsement for Spinal Manipulation Therapy. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and family hiking, boating and camping.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to lead the new Highline Physical Therapy clinic in Spokane Valley as the clinic director,” said Carter. “I am passionate about patient care and helping patients return to their normal lives after surgery or injury. Working with patients to meet them where they’re at and find a way to fit recovery into their busy schedules is my forte. I look forward to bringing my perspective and experience to this growing brand.”

Highline Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance.

To learn more about Highline Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Spokane Valley clinic, please visit the Highline Physical Therapy website.

About Highline Physical Therapy

Highline Physical Therapy based in the Puget Sound region was established with the goal of providing our community with comprehensive and quality patient care. Beginning with just one outpatient clinic in 1989, Highline has since grown to seven outpatient clinics that offer physical, occupational, speech and massage therapy as well as inpatient services through CHI Francisca.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

