CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Advanced Dermatology (“Advanced Derm”), a sixteen-provider medical and cosmetic dermatology practice in the greater Chicago area, in a new partnership with Forefront Dermatology (“Forefront”). This transaction represents the nineteenth practice partnership for Forefront in Illinois.

Established in the early 2000’s, Advanced Dermatology has grown into a leading brand in Chicago’s North Shore market, with two clinic locations, a comprehensive suite of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services, clinical research capabilities and an unmatched reputation. The practice will utilize the Forefront Dermatology partnership to further enhance its operational infrastructure, facilitate service offering expansion, expand its geographic footprint, and further develop their market position.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Advanced Dermatology in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Advanced Dermatology Founder Dr. Amy Taub said, “My experience with Physician Growth Partners was excellent. They led me through the process of finding a corporate partner that would respect our mission yet valued our practice reasonably. This transition is complex legally, financially, and emotionally. PGP led us through the stages to completion in a truly professional manner. I would highly recommend them to any physician group or individual considering being acquired.”

PGP Vice President Jeremy Murphy added, “We are thrilled about the promising future ahead for Advanced Dermatology as they enter this next phase of growth through their partnership with Forefront. Dr. Taub is a fantastic physician who has built a wonderful practice, and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to work with her, her physician partners, provider base, and exemplary management team.”

PGP CEO Michael Kroin said, “Advanced Derm’s partnership with Forefront will allow them to achieve their go-forward goals while maintaining and preserving their brand and reputation as the premier medical and cosmetic dermatology provider across Chicago’s North Shore. We are very pleased with the outcome achieved and excited to see the incredible foundation Dr. Taub and the Advanced Derm team have built over the years continue to flourish with the strategic alignment Forefront will provide.”

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices to successful private equity partnerships.