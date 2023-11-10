CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Memphis, TN-based Conrad Pearson Clinic (“CPC”) in its recent partnership with Urology America , a private equity-backed urology platform and portfolio company of Gauge Capital .

Led by a group of leading urological care providers, the Conrad Pearson Clinic team has served the greater Memphis area for 25+ years at four office locations and one ambulatory surgery center. The practice will utilize the Urology America partnership to improve back-office support, facilitate the addition of several ancillary service offerings, and further develop their market position. Leveraging the practice’s brand reputation, Urology America will continue its focus on providing best-in-class care while enhancing provider recruitment, acquisition opportunities and supplemental growth initiatives in Memphis, TN, and adjacent markets.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to The Conrad Pearson Clinic in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership.

Dr. Paul Eber of CPC’s physician leadership team said, “The Conrad Pearson Clinic is thrilled about our merger with Urology America and the shared vision of providing world class urologic care to our patients in the midsouth. This merger would not have happened without the expertise of Physician Growth Partners. They were instrumental in the valuation of our practice, and professionally represented us from start to finish throughout the entire process.”

CPC shareholder Dr. Dr. Michael Granieri added, “The Conrad Pearson Clinic is very thankful for the expertise of Robert Aprill and the entire PGP team. They provided invaluable support throughout the entire process of our transaction. The PGP team worked tirelessly to help us find the right strategic partner for our practice and managed the complexity of the transaction with ease.”

“Our team thoroughly enjoyed working with the doctors and staff at The Conrad Pearson Clinic,” stated Robert Aprill, Managing Director at Physician Growth Partners. “Their commitment to clinical excellence stood out, making it a priority that finding the right cultural and operational fit was equally as important as the economics. After evaluating several options together, CPC determined that Urology America’s growing presence in the south coupled with their strong physician leadership aligned with their long-standing practice values. PGP is extremely pleased with the outcome, and we look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.”

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices to successful private equity partnerships.