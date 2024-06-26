Chicago, IL, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

We are pleased to announce that the remaining 4 sessions from the World Sepsis Spotlight: Unmet Need in Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment, hosted by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) and the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) have been accredited by PPAHS for continuing medical education (CME) credits.

Participants can earn continuing medical education credits by accessing the Spotlight sessions here. We are also thrilled to confirm that CME credits for the 2024 WSC Spotlight will be issued free of charge.

PPAHS would like to once again thank Inflammatix, Inc. for their unrestricted educational grant. Inflammatix is a pioneering diagnostics company based in Sunnyvale, California, USA, and is developing innovative diagnostics that rapidly read a patient’s immune system to improve patient care and reduce major public health burdens. Thanks to generous grants from Inflammatix and others, PPAHS can provide quality clinical educational content.

Overview of World Sepsis Spotlight Sessions

The 2024 WSC Spotlight featured sessions by over 40 internationally renowned speakers, panelists, and moderators.

In the final 4 sessions now available for CME, they covered:

The Role of Biomarkers in the Early Detection of Sepsis

Closing the Needs in Pediatric Sepsis

Personalized Approaches to Sepsis Management

Challenges and Solutions for Early Recognition and Treatment of Sepsis (soon to be available)

The sepsis CME program can now be viewed online, enabling healthcare professionals to complete the second wave of courses at their own schedule and pace. GSA and PPAHS invite healthcare professionals, organizations, and patient advocates to join them in promoting sepsis awareness and improving outcomes for patients globally.

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is ranked internationally as one of the top-100 patient safety organizations worldwide (Agilience Authority Index). As a key national advocate, PPAHS is dedicated to addressing critical health and safety issues shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and the industry alike. By developing and promoting best practices and recommendations, PPAHS significantly advances patient health and safety through the strategic use of information technologies, checklists, and healthcare data. Additionally, the PPAHS serves as a proactive voice in the healthcare community, ensuring that the optimal medications, technology, and medical inventions are employed to improve patient care and reduce costs. Through their collective efforts, the organization cultivates a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more information about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

CONTACT: Michael Wong Executive Director [email protected]