Physicians Feel Threatened, and Patients Can’t Get Care, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz. , Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to a strongly worded call to delicense physicians who “generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation,” issued by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) on July 29, followed by an Aug 18 article in an internet publication targeted at physicians, which lamented that no physicians had so far been disciplined for “COVID-19 falsehoods,” AAPS issued a statement that noted a number of concerns.

Complaints to medical boards are generally kept confidential unless and until an unfavorable adjudication is made, but this widely distributed publication is listing names even before an investigation can be done. The names include well-respected physicians who have published widely in peer-reviewed journals and treated hundreds or thousands of patients successfully.

“Falsehoods” and “disinformation” are not defined. There appears to be a presumption of guilt and a desire to silence the accused immediately before any due process is given.

These threats have a chilling effect on physicians’ willingness to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients. Patients are finding it difficult to find a physician who will even consider offering early treatment or advice that might be disapproved by powerful agencies. If not yet sick enough to be hospitalized, patients might receive no medical help at all.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, [email protected]

