Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Physicians for Informed Consent Opposes That Minors Obtain Vaccination Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Physicians for Informed Consent Opposes That Minors Obtain Vaccination Without Parental Knowledge or Consent

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

PIC Doctors Send Letter Opposing SB 866 to California Legislators

Featured Image for Physicians for Informed Consent

Featured Image for Physicians for Informed Consent
Featured Image for Physicians for Informed Consent

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has submitted an opposition letter to California Senate Bill 866 (SB 866).

SB 866 proposes allowing children 12 years of age and older to, without parental consent or knowledge, become injected with any vaccines that meet “federal agency criteria.” Physicians for Informed Consent, representing hundreds of its physician and surgeon members, opposes the bill and asserts that SB 866 is immoral, potentially medically dangerous, and potentially illegal. PIC asserts that SB 866 would violate parental rights and thwart children’s ability to obtain compensation in the case of a vaccine injury.

Per Dr. Shira Miller, PIC founder and president, “Physicians experienced in obtaining informed consent know that it is not possible for 12-year-old children as a group to understand the risks and benefits of vaccination, and California’s health education curriculum for public schools does not even mention vaccination until high school.”

SB 866 will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, May 5, 2022. If you or someone you know lives in California, PIC urges you to read the Physicians for Informed Consent SB 866 opposition letter and request your representatives to oppose SB 866 as soon as possible, and call in or show up to the public hearing in Sacramento on May 5, 2022.

Letter Opposing SB 866 (minors obtain vaccination without parental knowledge or consent): physiciansforinformedconsent.org/oppose-sb866

About Physicians for Informed Consent
Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of over 300 U.S. and international organizations. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.

Physicians for Informed Consent
Press Contact:
info@picphysicians.org
(925) 642-6651

###

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Physicians for Informed Consent

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.