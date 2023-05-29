Growing Demand for Naturally Derived Product in Cosmetics Products to Boost Phytoceramides Market

Rockville, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global phytoceramides market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 274.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The market for natural anti-aging supplements is growing rapidly as more people seek natural ways to maintain youthful-looking skin. Phytoceramides are a popular ingredient in these supplements due to their ability to promote healthy skin from within.

Phytoceramides are plant-based lipids that are naturally found in the skin and are responsible for maintaining moisture and elasticity. As people age, the levels of ceramides in the skin decrease, leading to dryness, wrinkles, and other signs of aging.

Phytoceramide supplements can help replenish the levels of ceramides in the skin, leading to a more youthful appearance. This has led to a surge in demand for phytoceramide-based supplements as people look for natural ways to support healthy aging.

Moreover, with the increasing focus on personal wellness and self-care, more people are investing in supplements that promote healthy skin from within. This presents a significant opportunity for phytoceramide manufacturers and marketers to tap into this growing demand and develop innovative products that meet consumers’ needs.

Hence, the rising demand for natural anti-aging supplements is a significant driver for phytoceramides market growth. As consumers continue to seek natural and plant-based solutions for healthy aging, the phytoceramide market is expected to grow at a steady pace, offering ample opportunities for companies to innovate and expand their product offerings.

Further, the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries are also likely to open multiple doors for phytoceramide manufacturers, as it is widely used in supplements. Growth of the global phytoceramides is mainly driven by increasing usage as a supplement in nutraceuticals in the food and beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global phytoceramides market is projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 437.7 million by 2033

between 2018 to 2022 The U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023-2033

between 2023-2033 North America is likely to represent over 1/4 th of the phytoceramides market share

of the phytoceramides market share Europe phytoceramides market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

Growing Popularity of Plant-based Beauty Products Fuels Phytoceramides Market Growth During the Forecast Period, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Market players in the phytoceramides market are investing heavily in research and development to discover various end-uses of phytoceramides and to gain maximum market share. Manufacturers are also looking for strategic collaboration with cosmetics as well as skincare manufacturers as they are the prime consumers of phytoceramides.

SEPPIC acquired E.P.I France in 2021 and added its phytoceramides products offering to its existing portfolios to improve its overall global presence.

Key Companies

SEPPIC

Dongguan Xiherbs Phytochem

E.P.I. France

King Herb

Matreya LLC

NUOJIA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

Segmentation of Phytoceramides Industry Research

By Source: Rice Wheat Spinach Sweet Potatoes Potatoes Millet Kiwi Seed Soybeans Corn Konjac Oats Others

By Form: Powder Liquid

By Application: Nutritional Supplement Tablets Capsules Drinks Others Cosmetics

By Grade: Research Food Cosmetics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phytoceramides market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (rice, wheat, spinach, sweet potatoes, potatoes, millet, kiwi seed, soybeans, corn, konjac, oats, others (bovine & others), form (powder and liquid), grade (research, food, and cosmetics), applications (nutritional supplements, and cosmetics), and across major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Phytoceramides Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Phytoceramides sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Phytoceramides demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Phytoceramides Market during the forecast period?

