Picis Announces Multi-Year, Multi-Facility Agreement with Fraser Health

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce that Fraser Health Authority, located in British Columbia, Canada, has selected the Picis suite of solutions to enhance their existing EHR solution. The implementation of Preop Manager, Anesthesia Manager and PACU Manager across the Health Authority in 11 acute hospital facilities including all 90 operating rooms to help maintain a contiguous record of the patient perioperative journey.

Picis’ solutions are completely integrated with Meditech and allow for comprehensive system reporting that will provide valuable insight across all of Fraser Health. The project will include implementation of perioperative software with both the Meditech Client/Server and the Meditech Expanse platforms as facilities deploy the new Meditech solution.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chris Lamont stated, “We are proud to expand the Picis footprint within the province of British Columbia. The addition of Fraser Health further supports consistent reporting across multiple health authorities and reinforces the proven reliability of Picis Anesthesia Manager.”

Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable and the care process is the most complex. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and satisfaction. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, provides licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.

