Pickleball Professionals Navratil and Merchant to be in Town for Clubwars Pickleball Tournament This Weekend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) and Pickle & Social team will be onsite during the tournament

Atlanta, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional pickleball players Zane Navratil and Altaf Merchant will be in town to play at the Clubwars Pickleball tournament at Cresswind Twin Lakes this weekend. Zane and Altaf are both brand ambassadors for the new venues called Pickle & Social coming soon to the Atlanta area for pickleball enthusiasts.

Navratil is 26 years old and started playing pickleball when he was 18, after claiming three high school Tennis State Championships in Wisconsin. He played Division III tennis at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned a Master’s Degree in Accounting and achieved Academic All American status. Upon graduation, Zane moved to Milwaukee, took a position as an auditor for Deloitte & Touché, and earned his CPA license. Pickleball, however, was calling his name, so he left the business world in 2020 to play and teach pickleball full-time. Zane achieved high accolades in pickleball, now ranked #1 in Men’s Singles, according to the World Pickleball Rankings. His presence and performance at recent tournaments are remarkable as he has earned over 20 medals in professional tournaments in 2021 alone. He has earned 17 medals thus far in 2022.

Altaf won two National Championships in India and played Division I tennis at Southern Illinois University, as well as represented India in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. Merchant currently holds five (5) US Open Pickleball Championships medals and one (1) silver medal in the National Championships. On top of being a leader in two sports, in Altaf’s professional life, he holds two titles, one as Senior Vice President of Investments, and the other as Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services. For the past two years Altaf has been the oldest ranked player in the Top 20 in Men’s Doubles and professionally has also been a President’s Club Financial Advisor.

The Pickleball Clubwars Tournament Schedule is as follows. Division three begins Friday, AM Bracket 8:30 a.m. PM Bracket 3 p.m., Division 2 begins Saturday AM Bracket 8:30 a.m. PM Bracket 3 p.m., Division 1 begins Sunday AM Bracket 8:30 a.m. and Division 4 Sunday 3 p.m.

Cresswind Twin Lakes is located at 70 Chatuge Dr., Hoschton, GA 30548.

About Pickle & Social
Pickle & Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as “The Yard,” featuring a stage for live music and curated food & beverage options. “The Yard” will be a perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition and ideal for league play, pickleball and table tennis tournaments & clinics, private & corporate events, parties, family outings, fundraisers and more. Learn more about Pickle & Social here.

