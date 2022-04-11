Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pickleball Startup, Baddle, Announces Multiyear Agreement for New Line of National Hockey League Branded Pickleball Gear

Pickleball Startup, Baddle, Announces Multiyear Agreement for New Line of National Hockey League Branded Pickleball Gear

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Baddle’s First NHL-Branded Pickleball Gear Launching Q2 2022

NHL Paddles

Baddle licensed National Hockey League-branded pickleball gear
Baddle licensed National Hockey League-branded pickleball gear

Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baddle, a rapidly growing pickleball brand launched in 2021, is expanding its portfolio with an exclusive multiyear licensing agreement to produce National Hockey League-branded pickleball gear.

NHL-branded pickleball paddles, paddle covers and grips will be available in Q2 (with wholesale preorders starting sooner.) All pickleball gear will be designed for each NHL team and feature team colors and marks.

NHL pickleball paddles, paddle covers and grips will be available for preorder in April 2022 on baddle.com. They’ll also be sold through Amazon, Google Shopping, Facebook Marketplace, and select retailers. All Baddle NHL pickleball paddles are tournament approved by the USA Pickleball Association and feature a large sweet spot, perfect for beginning and intermediate players, a honeycomb core for power and a spingfit surface for ball spin/control.

Pickleball is often called the fastest-growing sport in America. According to USA Pickleball, in 2020, the sport grew to 4.2 million players in the U.S.

“Many NHL players use pickleball for cross-training— it’s great exercise, fun, and injury averse. It’s a natural alignment for Baddle to lean into a group with high visibility that is already fascinated with our sport,” noted Kara Anastasiadis, President of OvareGroup Outdoor.

According to 2021 research by Statista, the most avid NHL fans are ages 18-44, with the largest segment ages 35-44. This directly aligns with the sport of pickleball and the largest population of players by age. Beyond just age, Pickleball University reports that among its own readers’ interests, hockey is the fourth most popular activity, behind tennis, golf, and cycling, and ahead of basketball, football, and baseball. 

“The NHL partnership gives Baddle the ability to reach across borders in ways that other leagues cannot. Pickleball is more than just a North American sport and is growing rapidly in many emerging markets,” added OvareGroup CEO Jordan F. Reber.

Baddle is building its business on a combination of proprietary branded merchandise and strategic licenses. Baddle’s line of Vera Bradley merchandise launched in November 2021, and it has also produced branded paddles for the U.S. Army and The Ohio State University. Baddle plans to launch its line of junior pickleball gear in Q2 2022.

 

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires, and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

 

 

About Baddle Pickleball

Baddle Pickleball is part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, a part of the OvareGroup. Baddle was started in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, by pickleball players who loved the intense, competitive spirit of the game. They created a technologically advanced, tour-endorsed paddle in new, more vibrant styles. Visit www.baddle.com for more information.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

  • NHL Paddles 
CONTACT: Kate Gray
Baddle Pickleball
502-314-9598
kate.gray@ovaregroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.