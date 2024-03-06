Company furthers its corporate mission, aiming to expand brand reach and shareholder communications

HOUSTON, TX, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTC:NREG f/k/a NewRegen, Inc.), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a two-year audit under PCAOB standards for the year ended December 31, 2022 and for the period from inception through December 31, 2021. The audit was conducted by Fruci & Associates (“Fruci”), an Independent PCAOB registered Public Accounting Firm known for its expertise in accounting and auditing. Additionally, the Company is in the application process for name and ticker change with FINRA (the “Financial Industry Regulatory Authority” corporation).

“I am immensely proud of our team and the associates at Fruci who have continuously worked together over the past months in getting the audit completed. Throughout this process, the PickleJar executive team has continued to work diligently behind the scenes to drive our business forward, advance our technology footing in our core lines of business and develop new opportunities and partners,” said Jeff James, PickleJar’s chief executive officer.

The completion of the audit is a significant milestone for PickleJar as it emphasizes the company’s commitment to corporate governance, the highest accounting standards, and transparency to its shareholders. The primary purpose of the audit was to pave the way for PickleJar to strategize its process and timing for expanding both capital partners and attracting a larger shareholder base. The Management team continues to perform due diligence on planned acquisitions, execute on the core lines of business, and work with institutional investors and advisors to finance growth plans for 2024. The Company’s 2024 audit is already underway with the goal of achieving fully reporting status; PickleJar has adopted NREG’s fiscal year of January 31.

Additionally, the corporate action of the name change represents the new chapter for the company as it allows the new name, PickleJar Entertainment Group, and ticker to shed any connection to the prior business entity, which had nothing to do with the Company’s current and future focus. The PickleJar Management believes the move is a watershed event and will eliminate confusion among existing and future stakeholders.

“We will continue our transparency with our Shareholders and look forward to the next steps of our name change with FINRA to better reflect the true value of our Company to the market,” James continued. “I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience through this process and continued support which means so much to the entire PickleJar team.”

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

