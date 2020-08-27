Pico Interactive and Snobal Partner to Increase Accessibility for VR Enterprise Content Creators and Expand Business Solution Offerings

Utilizing Pico’s line of 3DoF and 6DoF headsets and Snobal’s enterprise virtual reality (VR) deployment solution, content developers can now easily deliver, manage and scale VR enterprise experiences and solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pico Interactive , a global tech company that develops innovative virtual reality (VR) and enterprise solutions, today announces its partnership with Snobal , a technology company developing enterprise VR and augmented reality (AR) cloud solutions, including Snobal Cloud – a VR deployment solution. Combining Pico’s powerful VR headsets and Snobal’s enterprise-friendly VR deployment solution, this partnership grows the VR for business ecosystem and helps business content creators deliver, manage and scale their VR enterprise experiences and solutions.

No two businesses have the same needs, which is why Pico recently released both 3 Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) and 6DoF headsets in 2020. With the discontinuation of the Oculus Go, Pico continues to serve the business community as the only global company to offer a wireless 3DoF solution with its G2 4K S and G2 4K enterprise headsets, while still offering its 6DoF headsets as well – Neo 2 and Neo 2 Eye with eye tracking capabilities. Pico’s partnership with Snobal is another step forward in expanding its portfolio of business solutions, while also aiding in the development of enterprise VR applications.

This partnership also fosters a more streamlined experience for customers and users of VR in the workplace. By using Snobal’s VR deployment platform, Snobal Cloud, businesses can easily manage multiple headsets, users, permissions, sessions, visitors and experiences on Pico’s headsets right out of the box. Snobal works with customers spanning a variety of industries, including training, healthcare, education, telecommunications, infrastructure and VR enterprise content creators.

“With Pico’s headsets and Snobal’s deployment solution both created with the enterprise in mind, our partnership helps bolster our offerings to existing and new customers,” said Leland Hedges, General Manager for Pico Interactive Europe. “When forming partnerships, we look for companies that bring value to our customers, align with our mission and prioritize the privacy of our users. Snobal fit the bill perfectly, and we’re looking forward to seeing more solutions and experiences built for enterprise that are easy for businesses to deploy through Snobal Cloud.”

“From working with businesses, government and educational organizations on their VR content requirements, we know they require some key enterprise features from their VR solutions and experiences: control over data and where it resides; control over users; control over privacy, headset and hardware used; and ease of updates,” said Murray James, co-founder and CEO for Snobal. “As none of the existing deployment platforms delivered on these needs, we built Snobal Cloud from the ground up with business users in mind. We have a bold vision to make it easier for businesses to solve real world challenges using VR and AR, which requires an openness to collaborate with partners such as Pico in new and exciting ways.”

Both Pico and Snobal believe the privacy of its users is of the utmost importance, which is why no social media profiles are required for use – all the way from setting up the headset to utilizing the platform.

For more information on Pico Interactive, visit www.pico-interactive.com . For more information on Snobal, visit https://snobal.io/ .

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

About Snobal

Snobal is a technology company that is a market leader in the development of virtual reality and augmented reality (XR) solutions. Our XR software solutions help organizations of all sizes and industries better train, communicate and collaborate. All XR solutions are based on the enterprise friendly XR deployment platform – Snobal Cloud. For more information on Snobal visit https://snobal.io/ .

