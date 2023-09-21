Pico’s innovation and product advancements earn a spot among top innovators in capital markets.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, is proud to announce its inclusion in the TabbFORUM 40 for 2023. This prestigious recognition honors top innovators in capital markets, celebrating leaders who excel in blending vision, strategy, and execution to leverage technology for maximum advantage.

The TabbFORUM 40 acknowledges the accomplishments and influence of 40 remarkable disruptors and difference-makers impacting the convergence of finance and technology. Pico’s inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to its commitment to innovation and its continuous drive to set the benchmark for technology services in financial markets.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Pico,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Chief Product Officer at Pico. “Being recognized in the TabbFORUM 40 is a significant achievement for our team, and it underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Our relentless pursuit of technological excellence, combined with our global reach and expertise, positions us at the forefront of the financial technology revolution.”

Pico’s continuous advancements include cloud infrastructure for financial markets with mission-critical exchange connectivity spanning 55+ data centers traversing all key global market centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its resilient proprietary network, PicoNet™, is a globally comprehensive, low-latency, and fully redundant network connecting all major financial data centers with access to major public cloud providers. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data services with its real-time analytics and machine intelligence solution Corvil Analytics, ensures clients are equipped with cutting-edge solutions to meet ever-changing market conditions. Pico’s Redline software provides ultra low-latency market data normalization and execution technology.

Financial services have embraced innovation parallel to technology, driving growth and change beneficial to businesses, economies, and societies. Pico’s recognition in the TabbFORUM 40 emphasizes its role as a catalyst in this transformation, championing open competition and fostering a culture of innovation.

