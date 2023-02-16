Craft pizza concept launches personal pizza value deal

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pie Five Pizza , a personal pizza brand known for its made-from-scratch dough and freshly prepared ingredients, launched a new deal targeting group occasion pizza orders. The “Free 4th All” value deal allows pizza lovers to buy three personal pizzas and get the 4th one free.

The launch of the deal follows closely on the heels of the brand’s menu overhaul that includes new and innovative pizzas such as Gaucho Steak, Five-Alarm Fire and Not Your Father’s Veggie in addition to customer favorites like Mike’s Sticky Fingers and High Five-Meat.

“Far too often, pizza enthusiasts must compromise when ordering as a group. As a personal pizza brand, Pie Five can cater to everyone’s cravings. With the launch of the “Free 4th All” deal, everyone can order the pizza they want and the fourth is on the house,” said Associate Vice President of Marketing for RAVE Restaurant Group, Chaz Black.

Black continued, “As we evolve as a brand, we will continue to prioritize innovation and value for our Pie Five guests with more deals you can’t find anywhere else.”

Unlike your typical fast casual pizza concept, Pie Five Pizza crafts its pizzas with house-made dough, made from scratch each morning alongside other high-quality ingredients, including 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese and fresh vegetables to top a variety of crusts. Guests can create their own pizzas or choose from fan-favorite signature pies like Mike’s Sticky Fingers or the Old World Maggie. Each pizza is entirely customizable and can be paired with fresh salads, savory Breadstix or Cinnamon Stix.

“Pie Five will continue to push the personal pizza industry forward by offering the highest quality ingredients at a great value,” said Director of Operations for Pie Five Pizza, Aaron Archuleta. “Our goal with this deal is to redefine the group ordering experience by making it affordable for everyone to order exactly what they want.”

Pie Five’s “Free 4th All” deal is available both in-store, online and via its app at participating locations nationwide. For more information visit https://www.piefivepizza.com/

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five Pizza and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn’s house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America’s favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five’s craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com , and follow us on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza .

About Pie Five Pizza

Pie Five Pizza redefined fast casual pizza by accelerating the baking time of its craft pizzas without compromising quality. Pie Five offers individual, handcrafted pizzas with house-made dough, baked fresh daily. The made-to-order pizzas feature house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, house-made marinara sauce and freshly chopped garden vegetables. Pie Five Pizza has been recognized by Fast Casual’s Top “Movers and Shakers,” “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine and “Hot Concepts” winner by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.piefivepizza.com and follow us on Instagram @piefivepizza .

Media Contacts:

Madison DeChellis for Pie Five Pizza

madison@thepowergroup.com , 330.606.4473