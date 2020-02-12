Breaking News
Home / Top News / Piedmont Announces Completion of Leadership Transition Plan

Piedmont Announces Completion of Leadership Transition Plan

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

On 10th Anniversary of IPO, Donald A. Miller Steps Down from Board

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piedmont Office Realty Trust (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (NYSE: PDM) announced today that it has successfully completed the Company’s leadership transition plan and that its former Chief Executive Officer, Donald A. Miller, CFA, has now stepped down from its Board of Directors after the Company announced last week annual results for 2019.  The move is the culmination of the Company’s succession planning efforts as a result of Mr. Miller’s June 2019 retirement whereby C. Brent Smith was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Company’s Board of Directors.  Mr. Miller had agreed to remain a member of the Board of Directors for a short period to complete an effective transition.   

“As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of Piedmont’s initial public offering this week, I find it a very fitting occasion to reflect on how rewarding the last decade at Piedmont has been,” commented Mr. Miller.  “Recycling approximately $2.2 billion into assets over the last ten years, we have executed a consistent strategy focused on aggregating high-quality assets in a targeted group of highly-amenitized markets; a strategy that the investment community obviously appreciates based on our top-quartile stock performance over the last three years relative to our peer group. I couldn’t be more proud of the job that Brent and the rest of the Piedmont team have done during my tenure and over the last seven months since my retirement.  I am very excited to follow, now as an investor, the next chapter of Piedmont’s success,” said Mr. Miller.

Commenting on the transition, C. Brent Smith, Piedmont’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are grateful for Don’s leadership and guidance over the last thirteen years, leading Piedmont through its transition to a successful public company. We feel that the Company is well positioned for the future and look forward to continuing to build on the solid platform that Don helped establish.”     

About Piedmont

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 18 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor’s (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). As of December 31, 2019, over 60% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 35% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Contact:                 Meredi Lee
Company:              Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Phone:                   1 770 418 8677
Email:                    [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.