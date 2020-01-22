Breaking News
Home / Top News / PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2019 DIVIDENDS

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2019 DIVIDENDS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 common stock dividends as described below.  Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains Unrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified Dividend Section 199A Dividend Rate
Nov 30, 2018 Jan 3, 2019 $ 0.16* $ 0.0477090 $ 0.1122910 $ 0.0768741 $ 0.0002181 $ 0.0474909
Feb 28, 2019 Mar 15, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324
May 31, 2019 Jun 21, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324
Aug 30, 2019 Sep 20, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324
Nov 29, 2019 Jan 3, 2020 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324

*Total distribution paid on January 3, 2019 was $0.21 per share; remaining $0.05 per share was taxable to stockholders in 2018.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub-markets of major U.S. cities. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor’s (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.