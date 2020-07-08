Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Breaking News
Atlanta, GA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.  A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.  During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (844) 369-8770
International: (862) 298-0840

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode:  35682
The playback can be accessed through August 13, 2020 at 11:00am EDT.

To Submit a Question:
Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: [email protected] Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). At the end of the first quarter, approximately 64% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 40% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.
Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
Eddie Guilbert
770-418-8592
[email protected]

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
[email protected]

