Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales, to its prestigious list of 2018 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organization through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2018 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Since joining Check Point, Pierre-Paul Allard has continued his long and recognized track record of leading sales organizations and driving partner and channel success. He was selected for this award based not only on his track record of channel accomplishments and standing in the industry, but also because of his consistent dedication to the partner community, and plans for driving future business innovation and channel growth.

“The executives on CRN’s 2018 Channel Chiefs list stand out for their exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to the channel,” said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. “These individuals deserve special recognition for their development and support of robust partner programs, innovative business strategy and significant contribution to the overall health of a vigorously growing channel. We applaud each Channel Chief’s impressive record of accomplishments and look forward to their future successes.”

“Check Point continually strives to deliver the best support for our worldwide partners by offering an extensive range of resources that address business needs, which enables the company’s broad ecosystem to be a valuable resource to our customers,” said Pierre-Paul Allard. “It’s an honor to be recognized by CRN as a Channel Chief as this recognizes the hard work and accomplishments of my team, and our valued channel partner community.”

The 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs..

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

