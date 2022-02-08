Piestro to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 10th

Breaking News
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Piestro, a startup that is building a fully autonomous, robotic pizzeria pods, today announced that CEO Massimo Noja De Marco will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th, 2022.

DATE: February 10th, 2022
TIME: 4:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Following two oversubscribed equity crowdfunding campaigns which raised a total of $6M, Piestro has launched its Series A funding round to raise up to an additional $20M through Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding. To invest in the future of the $155B global pizza industry, visit https://waxinvest.com/projects/piestro.
  • In 2021, Piestro established commercial agreements for pre-orders valued at over $580M.

About Piestro

Piestro is an automated pizzeria that crafts high-quality artisanal pizzas in just a few minutes. Combining robotics, precision control/actuation and culinary excellence, Piestro creates pizzas full of authentic flavor closer to customers. The company is backed by lead investor, Wavemaker Partners, a global Venture Capital fund with over $550M AUM and Wavemaker Labs, a food automation focused venture studio. The company features a seasoned team of food and robotics experts made up of executives and founders from Miso Robotics, Kitchen United, SBE Entertainment Group, and Wolfgang Puck. Invest in Piestro today by visiting https://waxinvest.com/projects/piestro.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com

