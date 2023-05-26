Chicago, Illinois, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Pigeon How, a blog offering visitors a wealth of information about the behavior, care, and history of pigeons, has just released a new selection of articles to help provide those considering the birds as pets access to the best ways to look after them, including What pigeons eat, tips for taming and training, their average life span, and the benefits of pigeons as unconventional pets.

Additionally, Pigeon How has also created these articles to demystify the common misconceptions that people have, such as pigeons being dirty or carrying diseases, to not only remove the stigma surrounding the birds but encourage more people to choose pigeons as potential household companions.

Olga Parij, the creator of the Pigeon How, said, “Pigeons have been kept as pets for centuries and are often overlooked as a potential pet. However, they are intelligent, affectionate, and can make wonderful companions. I hope that through Pigeon How I can help to change the way people view pigeons and show that they can make wonderful pets.”

Pigeons as Pets

While it may seem unusual today to consider Pigeons as pets, for many centuries, the birds were commonly kept as pets due to their low maintenance, intelligence, and the strong emotional bonds they form with their owners.

Pigeons, also known as rock doves or domestic pigeons, are highly adaptable birds and can be found in various environments around the world. The birds are renowned for their ability to thrive in urban environments and are often seen in cities and towns but can additionally be found in rural areas, like forests.

When contemplating choosing a pigeon for a pet, it is important to understand how to correctly care for the bird, but also the question: How long do pigeons live? Which, with a proper diet, regular medical attention, and a caring environment, can be between 10-15 years.

Due to the social nature of the birds and their ability to mate with their owners if kept alone, Pigeon HOW recommends that those considering a pigeon take into account this potentially decade-long commitment before choosing the bird as a household companion.

Are Pigeons Smart?

Pigeons have long been a subject of scientific study, and researchers have been fascinated by their intelligence for centuries, with some of the earliest recorded studies on animal cognition being conducted on the birds.

Despite the bird’s typical negative reputation, Pigeons are smart, with cognitive abilities that rival those of some primates, and have the capacity to be trained to complete tasks that have been previously thought to be beyond their capabilities.

Pigeon HOW has many articles detailing the scope of the bird’s intelligence and goes into depth into a study conducted by William James, who was one the first scientists to study pigeon intelligence and published a paper in the late 1800s that showed the ability of pigeons to learn and remember complex patterns.

Do pigeons mate for life?

Pigeon HOW claims that many people believe that pigeons mate for life, and this idea is widely accepted as fact. However, the blog goes onto explain how this belief has recently been proven not to be scientifically accurate.

While pigeons can form strong pair bonds, they are not necessarily monogamous for the entirety of their lives, with the latest pigeon behavior studies demonstrating that pigeons are more likely to engage in extra-pair copulations and divorce than previously thought.

Several factors have been found to influence pigeon mating matters, including age, genetics, and environmental conditions, although it is important to remember that this particular behavior is highly complex, varied, and still undergoing extensive study.

