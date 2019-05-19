Breaking News
Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center Sponsors Cruise-in Car Show 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, May 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center in Huber Heights is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the Pike Cruise-in 2019 supporting the Gary Sinise foundation. The event is scheduled for July 28th from 9am-2pm at 7391 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424.  There will be a live DJ, food, and prizes throughout the day. Everyone is welcome to participate – cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Registration is $5 and dash plaques will be awarded to the first 60 registrants. For more information, to make a donation, or if you want to participate in any other way, just call Tammy at (937) 236-1705. Thank you in advance for your donations and for helping the Gary Sinise Foundation serve veterans, first responders, and their families!

Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center is a full-service chiropractor serving Huber Heights and Dayton. They treat a wide variety of ailments including back pain, neck pain, bulging or herniated discs, sciatica, sports, auto, and work-related injuries, headaches, migraines and fibromyalgia. Led by chiropractor Dr. Brian Briggs, the practice takes a holistic strategy, believing that the entire body works together. When there is a problem, it can often be related to a different area of the body than where the actual pain is located. If the true source of pain is discovered and treated, the body can then work correctly. 

After determining your diagnosis, Dr. Briggs works to heal the problem, rather than just the fix the symptoms.  He uses a non-invasive and drug-free methodology including chiropractic manipulations, nutritional advice, exercise guidance, Acoustic Compression Therapy (a life-changing pain relief technique used to treat a large number of conditions) and lifestyle changes. Dr. Briggs also offers spinal decompression, an all-natural procedure that stretches the spine to reduce pressure. With the goal of resolution, Dr. Briggs says, emphatically, “Whatever the issue, I want to find an answer, not just put a band-aid on the situation”.

The busy Huber Heights chiropractor center treats all ages of patients, from children to adults. While chiropractic care for children is different than adults, the outcome is the same. However, the issues children experience may be distinct as well. Many times chronic ear infections, nursing difficulties, and colic can all be improved or eliminated by chiropractic attention. Pediatric Chiropractic care is essential for newborns as often the months in the womb or the birth itself can misalign different parts of the flexible body of a baby. 

The staff at Pike Chiropractic Therapy Center is gentle and compassionate. Their main goal is to rid their patients of disabling pain, to bring the body back into harmony so that all parts are doing their job properly and making life enjoyable again. Call today for an appointment: (937) 236-1705 or visit their website at https://www.drbrianbriggs.com/

