Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in Third Party Logistics Provider, QuickBox

Investment and operational support to bolster continued growth of third-party logistics provider

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pike Street Capital (Pike Street) announced today a growth investment in QuickBox, a provider of third-party logistics, fulfillment, white label, and inventory management solutions to businesses serving the health, wellness, supplements, cosmetics, personal care, pet care, and other consumer packaged goods industries. The investment follows several years of rapid growth by QuickBox, recently named to the 2019 Inc. 5000, ranking in the top 10% of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The Pike Street investment will build upon QuickBox’s successful integrated supply chain management and tech-enabled fulfillment platform to support the continued growth of the business.

“QuickBox’s culture of operational excellence and customer focus is impressive. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a strong team,” said Dave Dandel, partner at Pike Street Capital. “QuickBox offers a clear value proposition to its clients in the e-commerce CPG market. Their integrated service model has made them a recognized leader in the growing online categories they serve, and sets a foundation for ongoing improvement of their clients’ operating efficiency and the end consumer experience.”

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a second facility in Atlanta, Georgia, QuickBox offers a unique suite of services tailored to the needs of its CPG clients, including fulfillment, vendor management, and supply-chain integration. The company leverages advanced 3PL technology and operates 7 days a week/365 days a year, to deliver seamless fulfillment to consumer businesses and brands.

CEO Stephen Adelé will continue to lead the team at QuickBox. Says Adelé, “We felt confident selecting Pike Street because of their operating experience and their partnership approach in working with founders and management teams. They have helped similar growing companies reach their full potential. We’re committed to our clients’ growth and continued success, and the Pike Street investment will enable us to provide added value in terms of management, technology and delivery.”

About Pike Street Capital

Seattle-based Pike Street Capital manages a private equity fund focused on technology enabled B2B businesses in the lower middle market.  With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth.  More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.

About QuickBox

QuickBox is a trusted third-party fulfillment partner of direct-to-consumer (DtC) brands. The company offers its clients fulfillment, vendor management, and supply chain integration services. Its specialized focus and commitment to operational excellence led to rapid growth in the health, beauty, and pet segments. QuickBox has more than 300 employees in its Denver headquarters and Atlanta, Ga., distribution center. More information is available at quickbox.com.

Press Contact:

Cathy McBeth
VP, Portfolio Operations
Pike Street Capital
P: +1.206.949.9312
[email protected]

