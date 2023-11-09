The global pilates equipment market is expected to reach US$ 313.4 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.5%.
Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Pilates Equipment Market value is estimated at US$ 215.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Pilates equipment is a term that refers to specialized exercise equipment and gear built for the practice of Pilates, a physical training technique invented by Joseph Pilates in the early twentieth century. Pilates emphasizes flexibility, strength, and body awareness without bulking up. Pilates equipment provides variable amounts of resistance and support, allowing users to complete a variety of exercises.
Pilates has a number of advantages, including improved posture, flexibility, balance, and core strength. As more people become aware of these benefits, more people will want to try Pilates, resulting in an increase in demand for Pilates equipment.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global pilates equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Pilates Equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Pilates Equipment market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Pilates Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of application, commercial segment dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of more than 55% and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 215.3 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 313.4 million
|Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Dominant Segment
|Commercial
|Dominant Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global pilates equipment market include.
- In February 2022, ONCAP announced the purchase of majority stake in Merrithew International Inc. in partnership with the Company’s founders, Lindsay and Moira Merrithew. Merrithew is a global leader in mindful movement, serving as one of the world’s largest developers, manufacturers, and sellers of pilates equipment, accessories, content, and instruction.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global pilates equipment market growth include Bonpilates, Xtend Pilates, GratzPilates, Elina Pilates, Merrithew Corporation, MAD DOGG ATHLETICS, Stamina Products, Inc., and Align-Pilates, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global pilates equipment market based on type, application and region
- Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Machines
- Mats
- Rings
- Balls
- Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Commercial
- Household
- Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- North America Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country
Key Questions Answered in the Pilates Equipment Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Pilates Equipment market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Pilates Equipment market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Pilates Equipment market?
- What are the key trends in the global Pilates Equipment market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Pilates Equipment market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Pilates Equipment market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Pilates Equipment market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
