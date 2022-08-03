Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pilgrim’s Celebrates 2021 Sustainability Accomplishments

Pilgrim’s Celebrates 2021 Sustainability Accomplishments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company Shares Progress Toward Ambitious 2030 Goals

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pilgrim’s [NASDAQ: PPC], a leading global food company, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which includes progress updates toward the organization’s 2030 goals that were announced last year. The report details the company’s advancements in critical areas – team members, environment, communities, animal care, customers and consumers, and suppliers – across its operations in the United States, the UK, Continental Europe and Mexico.

As Pilgrim’s continues to strengthen its approach toward sustainability and ESG, the company completed its first sustainability-linked bond audit, resulting in positive progress toward the commitment to achieve a 30 percent reduction in scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 2030. The newly-created Pilgrim’s Pride ESG Committee of the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors was also developed, which has been tasked with overseeing areas such as climate change, human rights, diversity and inclusion, and employee health, safety and well-being to ensure excellence, humanity and corporate responsibility are fully integrated in every level of the organization.

“At Pilgrim’s, we recognize our role as a global food company and a large employer in the areas where we operate,” said Fabio Sandri, CEO, Pilgrim’s. “We are working to leverage our scale and influence to help food and agriculture be part of the solution to many of the sustainability challenges we face around the world.”

Key achievements detailed in the 2021 report include:

  • Team Members:
    • Expanded our Better Futures program throughout the US, which provides tuition-free community college to our team members and their dependents – with more than 370 participants signed up and two graduates to date
    • Achieved a 39% improvement in the Global Safety Index since 2019, surpassing our 30% goal
  • Environment:
    • Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity by 10% from our 2019 baseline
    • Invested more than $18.7 million in 64+ greenhouse gas emission reduction projects in Pilgrim’s facilities
  • Animal Care:
    • Launched our global Animal Welfare Scorecard, created by Pilgrim’s animal welfare teams using a combination of indicators selected for their importance to the health and welfare of our animals
  • Communities:
    • Completed over 100 infrastructure and social services projects across the US through our $15 million Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative
  • Suppliers:
    • Partnered with more than 6,000 livestock and poultry producer partners, providing payments of more than $2.2 billion

“We are investing in sustainability and ESG initiatives throughout our organization like never before, and I am confident we will continue pushing ourselves and the industry forward in a meaningful way,” Sandri said. “Our vision – to be the best and most respected company in our industry, creating the opportunity of a better future for our team members – will continue guiding us as we move forward on this journey.”

To learn more, visit the 2021 Pilgrim’s Sustainability Report online at http://sustainability.pilgrims.com.

About Pilgrim’s

As a global food company with more than 60,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.