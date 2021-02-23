Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pilgrim’s Mourns the Death of Longtime Board Member Charles Macaluso

Pilgrim’s Mourns the Death of Longtime Board Member Charles Macaluso

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is saddened to announce the passing of longtime board member Charles Macaluso this past weekend.

“Charles was a tireless contributor to our company’s strategy, vision and success for more than a decade,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “He was a colleague and friend who was critical to our company’s growth and transformation. His wise counsel, sense of humor and passion will be sorely missed.”

Macaluso served as an independent board member at Pilgrim’s since 2009 and was a member of the Audit Committee. He was a principal of Dorchester Capital, LLC, a partner at Miller Associates, Inc., and served as a director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., and Landec Corporation.

“On behalf of the Pilgrim’s Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Macaluso family, including his wife Lynn,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, Pilgrim’s chairman of the board. “He was a personal friend, respected member of the board and trusted advisor who was deeply committed to Pilgrim’s. It was a privilege and an honor to serve with Charles and we will miss him dearly.”

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.