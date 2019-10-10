Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on October 31, 2019

Breaking News
GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).  Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim’s executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.  Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time, by accessing the “Investor” section of the company’s website at www.pilgrims.com, and clicking on the link under “Upcoming Events.”  Participants can also register for the conference call and webcast by navigating to https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc191031.html 

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”  To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.  Questions submitted in advance are welcome and may be sent via email to PPC IR team at [email protected].  

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available through February 1, 2020. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10135568, which will be available through December 1, 2019. 

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 51,400 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.  For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact:   Dunham Winoto
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(970) 506-8192
     
SOURCE:   Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
