GREELEY, Colo., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world’s largest poultry producers, reports its first quarter 2023 financial results.

First Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $4.2 billion.

GAAP Net Income of $5.6 million and GAAP EPS of $0.02. Adjusted Net Income of $19.0 million or Adjusted EPS of $0.08.

Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 0.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $151.9 million, or a 3.6% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 1.8% in the U.S., 5.3% in the U.K. & Europe, and 8.5% in Mexico.

Our U.S. business improved relative to prior quarter due to our diversified portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings, operational excellence improvements, and Key Customer growth despite elevated grain pricing, depressed commodity values, and continued inflation.

Prepared Foods business continued its momentum in branded fully cooked products as Just Bare ® and Pilgrim’s ® collectively grew over 68% year over year. E-commerce remains a key contributor to our branded sales with 19% share.

and Pilgrim’s collectively grew over 68% year over year. E-commerce remains a key contributor to our branded sales with 19% share. The U.K. and Europe business continued to recover given benefits from back office integration, manufacturing network optimization, and growth and innovation with Key Customers.

Mexico business rebounded as previous challenges in live operations diminished and overall market fundamentals returned to more balanced levels during the quarter.

We successfully executed a $1 Billion bond offering in unsecured investment grade debt, with great market support, being significantly oversubscribed.

We continued to grow and diversify our portfolio, support our Key Customer growth and operational excellence efforts as our expansion at Athens, Georgia facility, automation improvements, and our new protein conversion plant in south Georgia all remain on track.

Our journey to be a Sustainability leader continued as we recently unveiled an advanced poultry farm in our U.K. & Europe region that can eliminate nearly all its greenhouse gas emissions as we work with our entire supply chain to achieve our ambitious Sustainability targets.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26,

2023 March 27,

2022 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,165.6 $ 4,240.4 (1.8)% U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.02 $ 1.15 (98.3)% Operating income $ 31.3 $ 402.0 (92.2)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 151.9 $ 501.8 (69.7)% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 3.6 % 11.8 % -8.2pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Our strategy of fostering our partnerships with Key Customers, operational excellence and growing our diversified portfolio of businesses, has demonstrated its resilience to a variety of market challenges over the last few years,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer.

“Despite improving market fundamentals during the quarter, business conditions remained difficult given elevated input costs, persistent inflation, and ample protein availability. Nonetheless, our team members’ relentless determination supported an improvement in margins relative to the prior quarter in all geographies,” said Fabio Sandri.

The U.S. business improved on the strength of both Small Birds and Prepared Foods. Case Ready continued to drive growth above industry averages with Key Customers, whereas Big Bird Debone made operational improvements throughout the quarter.

“Our U.S. commodity business continued to face exceptionally challenging circumstances, especially in January. Nevertheless, our diverse portfolio across bird sizes and branded offerings mitigated market impacts, whereas our intense focus on operational excellence enhanced our performance. Our commitment to profitable growth continues as our automation projects, plant expansion at Athens, Georgia, and construction of a new protein conversion plant in south Georgia all remain on track,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

Although the U.K. and Europe business also faced continued inflationary headwinds and seasonal changes in demand, investments in network optimization and key customer partnerships alleviated these impacts as adjusted EBITDA margins continue to improve.

“Our U.K. and Europe team worked diligently of over the past year to mitigate inflationary supply chain pressures. Their relentless focus on driving scale and cost synergies across our businesses enhanced our ability to work and grow with Key Customers”, said Fabio Sandri.

The Mexico business rebounded solidly throughout the quarter as live operations improved and market fundamentals stabilized. As a result, margins returned to historical levels.

“I’m proud of the Mexico team to quickly remediate pressing issues in live operations to meet Key Customer needs, drive operational excellence to alleviate the impact from demanding business conditions, and diversify our portfolio through innovation and branded growth,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

Pilgrim’s also continues to drive its Sustainability efforts as it recently unveiled a state-of-the-art poultry farm in the U.K. that can reduce emissions by nearly 100% from the redesign of housing along with the application of solar and heating technologies.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve had an intense focus on reducing energy intensity at our processing plants. I’m pleased that we’ve extended our efforts throughout our supply chain to create ways to further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions footprint, creating a better future for all team members,” said Fabio Sandri.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, April 27, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc230427.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim’s Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 26, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,687 $ 400,988 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 33,879 33,771 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,237,366 1,097,212 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,125 2,512 Inventories 2,022,110 1,990,184 Income taxes receivable 143,974 155,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 232,453 211,092 Total current assets 3,822,594 3,891,618 Deferred tax assets 7,955 1,969 Other long-lived assets 16,978 41,574 Operating lease assets, net 290,175 305,798 Intangible assets, net 848,895 846,020 Goodwill 1,243,613 1,227,944 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,997,295 2,940,846 Total assets $ 9,227,505 $ 9,255,769 Accounts payable $ 1,517,470 $ 1,587,939 Accounts payable to related parties 20,481 12,155 Revenue contract liabilities 47,766 34,486 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 862,753 850,899 Income taxes payable 18,951 58,411 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,326 26,279 Total current liabilities 2,493,747 2,570,169 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 219,350 230,701 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,196,615 3,166,432 Deferred tax liabilities 347,166 364,184 Other long-term liabilities 64,107 71,007 Total liabilities 6,320,985 6,402,493 Common stock 2,619 2,617 Treasury stock (544,687 ) (544,687 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,971,038 1,969,833 Retained earnings 1,754,686 1,749,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (290,042 ) (336,448 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,893,614 2,840,814 Noncontrolling interest 12,906 12,462 Total stockholders’ equity 2,906,520 2,853,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,227,505 $ 9,255,769

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,165,628 $ 4,240,395 Cost of sales 3,992,581 3,698,415 Gross profit 173,047 541,980 Selling, general and administrative expense 133,678 139,967 Restructuring activities 8,026 — Operating income 31,343 402,013 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 42,662 36,296 Interest income (3,600 ) (1,274 ) Foreign currency transaction losses 18,143 11,536 Miscellaneous, net (22,653 ) (324 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,209 ) 355,779 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,840 ) 75,219 Net income 5,631 280,560 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 444 122 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 5,187 $ 280,438 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 236,585 243,670 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 579 630 Diluted 237,164 244,300 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.02 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 1.15

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,631 $ 280,560 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,257 102,142 Deferred income tax benefit (26,309 ) (21,917 ) Gain on property disposals (9,333 ) 1,855 Loan cost amortization 1,333 1,280 Stock-based compensation 1,200 1,963 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 429 429 Adjustment to previously recognized asset impairment (130 ) — Loss (gain) on equity-method investments (4 ) 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (132,791 ) (66,669 ) Inventories (30,267 ) (146,035 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,268 ) (5,889 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (43,662 ) (2,454 ) Income taxes 3,149 84,780 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations 949 (1,101 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (9,888 ) (1,956 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (161,704 ) 226,996 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (131,701 ) (81,578 ) Proceeds from property disposals 12,631 849 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 1,599 — Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired — (4,847 ) Cash used in investing activities (117,471 ) (85,576 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 35,000 228,505 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (6,527 ) (32,093 ) Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (1,592 ) (1,961 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program — (27,023 ) Payments of capitalized loan costs — (1,098 ) Payments on early extinguishment of debt — — Cash provided by financing activities 26,881 166,330 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,101 (2,073 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (250,193 ) 305,677 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 434,759 450,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 184,566 $ 755,798



PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) transaction costs related to acquisitions, (5) property insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 5,631 $ 280,560 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 39,062 35,022 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,840 ) 75,219 Depreciation and amortization 98,257 102,142 EBITDA 134,110 492,943 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses(b) 18,143 11,536 Litigation settlements(c) 11,200 500 Restructuring activities losses(d) 8,026 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions(e) — 717 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(f) 19,086 3,815 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 444 122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,949 $ 501,759

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment. (e) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 26, 2023 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 27, 2022 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 25, 2022 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 26, 2023.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended June 26,

2022 September 25,

2022 December 25,

2022 March 26,

2023 March 26,

2023 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 362,021 $ 258,999 $ (155,042 ) $ 5,631 $ 471,609 Add: Interest expense, net 37,102 34,222 37,298 39,062 147,684 Income tax expense (benefit) 112,711 65,749 25,256 (8,840 ) 194,876 Depreciation and amortization 99,854 98,966 102,148 98,257 399,225 EBITDA 611,688 457,936 9,660 134,110 1,213,394 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 2,758 54 16,469 18,143 37,424 Litigation settlements 8,482 19,300 5,804 11,200 44,786 Restructuring activities losses — — 30,466 8,026 38,492 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 255 — (24 ) — 231 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — 16,182 (417 ) 19,086 34,851 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (95 ) 647 (66 ) 444 930 Adjusted EBITDA $ 623,278 $ 460,461 $ 62,858 $ 151,949 $ 1,298,546

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 5,631 $ 280,560 0.14 % 6.62 % Add: Interest expense, net 39,062 35,022 0.94 % 0.83 % Income tax expense (benefit) (8,840 ) 75,219 (0.21)% 1.77 % Depreciation and amortization 98,257 102,142 2.35 % 2.40 % EBITDA 134,110 492,943 3.22 % 11.62 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 18,143 11,536 0.43 % 0.27 % Litigation settlements 11,200 500 0.27 % 0.01 % Restructuring activities losses 8,026 — 0.19 % — % Transaction costs related to business acquisitions — 717 — % 0.02 % Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 19,086 3,815 0.46 % 0.09 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 444 122 0.01 % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,949 $ 501,759 3.64 % 11.83 % Net sales $ 4,165,628 $ 4,240,395 $ 4,165,628 $ 4,240,395

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures s are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (53,590 ) $ 20,813 $ 38,408 $ 5,631 $ 234,467 $ (11,849 ) $ 57,942 $ 280,560 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 41,365 (198 ) (2,105 ) 39,062 35,366 582 (926 ) 35,022 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,822 ) 5,923 2,059 (8,840 ) 70,858 (9,631 ) 13,992 75,219 Depreciation and amortization 60,237 32,277 5,743 98,257 60,392 35,555 6,195 102,142 EBITDA 31,190 58,815 44,105 134,110 401,083 14,657 77,203 492,943 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 20,313 (616 ) (1,554 ) 18,143 13,301 (4 ) (1,761 ) 11,536 Litigation settlements(c) 11,200 — — 11,200 500 — — 500 Restructuring activities(d) — 8,026 — 8,026 — — — — Transaction costs related to acquisitions(e) — — — — 592 125 — 717 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(f) 19,086 — — 19,086 3,815 — — 3,815 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 444 444 — — 122 122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,617 $ 66,225 $ 42,107 $ 151,949 $ 411,661 $ 14,778 $ 75,320 $ 501,759

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment. (e) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s”) is calculated by adding to Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s certain items of expense and deducting from Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s $ 5,187 $ 280,438 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 18,143 11,536 Litigation settlements 11,200 500 Restructuring activities losses 8,026 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions — 717 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 19,086 3,815 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s before tax impact of adjustments 23,470 289,376 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (4,424 ) (2,226 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s $ 19,046 $ 287,150 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,164 244,300 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s per common diluted share $ 0.08 $ 1.18

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 26, 2023 March 27, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.02 $ 1.15 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 0.08 0.06 Litigation settlements 0.05 — Restructuring activities losses 0.03 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 0.08 0.02 Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 0.10 1.19 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.08 $ 1.18 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,164 244,300

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.