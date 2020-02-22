Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash counseled by FAA after 2015 incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faulted the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others for violating flight rules in a 2015 incident.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over spread elsewhere - February 22, 2020
- Malaysia says American coronavirus case now tests negative for virus - February 22, 2020
- China brings in seven cruise ships to house Wuhan medical workers - February 22, 2020