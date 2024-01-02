Safety bureau’s interim report says drug in Ashley Jenkinson’s system unlikely to have affected his flyingA helicopter pilot among four people killed in a mid-air collision on the Gold Coast had cocaine in his system but at a level unlikely to have affected his flying, a preliminary investigation has found.The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on Tuesday released an interim report into the 2 January 2023 collision between two helicopters near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Continue reading…
