NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO, one of the world’s premier active fixed income investment managers with deep expertise across public and private markets, is pleased to share the promotion of the officers of the firm to Managing Director.

“Our goal is to have a diverse Managing Director group that represents a broad collection of skillsets and expertise, as well as embodies PIMCO’s core values and our commitment to integrity and excellence – the key elements of our culture,” said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Roman and PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn.

The following officers have been elected to Managing Director with these objectives in mind:

David Forgash

Mr. Forgash is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He leads PIMCO’s leveraged finance business, overseeing high yield, CLOs, and loan portfolios. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was a senior portfolio manager at Millennium Capital Partners, investing across European credit. Previously, he was an executive director of European credit trading at Morgan Stanley, a managing director of U.S. credit trading at Greenwich Capital, and a vice president in credit trading at Lehman Brothers. He has 29 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He received an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Delaware.

Kristofer Kraus

Mr. Kraus is a managing director and portfolio manager in the New York office. His responsibilities include sourcing, underwriting and managing opportunistic specialty finance investments in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, he was a managing director at Barclays Capital, where he oversaw trading and structuring for structured credit products. Mr. Kraus was previously with Credit Suisse First Boston, focusing on structured products, mortgage-backed securities and loan funds. He has 27 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ashish Tiwari

Mr. Tiwari is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and heads product strategy for PIMCO’s discretionary hedge fund business. Prior to his current role, he led PIMCO’s client solutions and analytics efforts for the Americas and served as the lead product strategist for asset allocation and alternative risk premia strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, Mr. Tiwari held roles in investment banking, product management, and engineering in the technology sector. He has 21 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Bryan Tsu

Mr. Tsu is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He manages StocksPLUS, multi-sector credit, and securitized strategies. He is also a senior member of the insurance solutions team and a senior commercial mortgage-backed securities specialist. Mr. Tsu currently serves as a rotating member of PIMCO’s Americas portfolio committee, which he has previously co-chaired, and he has also served as a rotating member of PIMCO’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.

Jing Yang

Ms. Yang is a managing director and a portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. She oversees the asset-backed securities portfolio management team and focuses on StocksPLUS, multi-sector credit and securitized strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has 18 years of investment experience and holds both a Ph.D. in ecology and evolution with a focus on bioinformatics and a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO’s sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com