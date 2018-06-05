PIMCO Canada Corp. Launches Fee Series Alignment Program for the PIMCO Canada Mutual Funds

TORONTO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO”) today announced the launch of its fee series alignment program (the “Program”) for Series A, Series A(US$), Series F, Series F(US$), Series O, Series O(US$), Series M and Series M(US$) (the “Series”) units of each of the PIMCO Canada Mutual Funds.

PIMCO offers different pricing based on whether or not an investor has more or less than $100,000 in a Series of a PIMCO Canada Mutual Fund. Starting on June 30, 2018, PIMCO will transfer an investor into the correct Series, on a calendar quarter basis, if the investor was not already in that Series. This means that an investor’s account will be switched to a Series with lower management fees if they meet the eligibility criteria of that Series or switched to a Series with higher management fees if they do not meet the eligibility criteria of the Series they currently hold. Other than a difference in management fees, there are no other material differences between the Series an investor holds and the Series into which an investor may be switched.

Existing investors will receive a letter informing them of the changes in connection with the Program. For further information on the Program and the Funds, please visit www.pimco.ca or call us at 1 866 341 3350 (416 368 3350 in Toronto). A copy of the simplified prospectus of the Funds is available on www.pimco.ca and www.sedar.com.

