PIMCO Canada to close the PIMCO Balanced Income Fund (Canada)

TORONTO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”), the manager of the PIMCO Canada Funds, will terminate PIMCO Balanced Income Fund (Canada) (the “Fund”), effective on or about August 28, 2020.

Investors may redeem their units of the Fund, or switch their units into the same series of another PIMCO Canada mutual fund, up to the close of business on August 28, 2020. PIMCO Canada will waive any redemption fees, sales charges or short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of the Fund. The Fund is closed to new purchases, and the Fund’s units will no longer be switched under PIMCO Canada’s Fee Alignment Program. PIMCO Canada will send a notice to each investor in the Fund regarding the termination.

For further information on PIMCO Canada and the PIMCO mutual funds, please visit www.pimco.ca or call us at 1 866 341 3350 (416 368 3350 in Toronto).

About PIMCO
PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

No offering is being made by this material.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2020, PIMCO

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2 is a company of PIMCO, 416-368-3350

CMR2020-0602-1203580

Contact:
Agnes Crane
PIMCO – Media Relations
Ph. 212-597-1054
Email: [email protected]

