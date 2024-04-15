NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN), PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) (each, a “Fund” and, together, the “Funds”) today announced the expiration and final results of each Fund’s previously-announced voluntary tender offer (each, a “Tender Offer” and, together, the “Tender Offers”) for up to 100% of the Fund’s outstanding auction rate preferred shares (“ARPS”) at a price equal to 94.25%, with respect to PCN and PHK, 96%, with respect to PFL and PFN, and 98% with respect to PTY, of the ARPS’ per share liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $23,562.50 per share for PCN and PHK, $24,000 per share of PFL and PFN, and $24,500 per share for PTY) and any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offers expired on April 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time. All ARPS that were validly tendered and not withdrawn during the offering period of the Tender Offers have been accepted for payment as set forth below.

Remaining Outstanding PCN 476 91.71% 43 PHK 1,674 96.15% 67 PFL 367 90.84% 37 PFN 1,426 91.65% 130 PTY 3,246 94.88% 175

All ARPS that were not tendered will remain outstanding, and the terms of the outstanding ARPS will remain the same as prior to the Tender Offers.

Any questions regarding the Tender Offers can be directed to the Funds’ Information Agent, EQ Fund Solutions, LLC, at (877) 478-5044. Each Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price for its common shares, net asset value per common share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance, are available at www.pimco.com/closedendfunds.

As previously announced, each Fund may determine to replace all or a portion of the leverage previously obtained through tendered ARPS with other forms of leverage in accordance with the Fund’s investment policies and related public disclosures. There is no guarantee that a Fund will be able to replace all or a portion of the leverage previously obtained through tendered ARPS with leverage at comparable costs and other terms, or will elect to do so, and any replacement leverage may be at a higher interest rate and/or may result in higher costs to the Fund’s common shareholders.

The information on or accessible through www.pimco.com/closedendfunds is not incorporated by reference herein.

