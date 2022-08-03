Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PIMCO Hires Richard Clarida as Managing Director and Global Economic Advisor

PIMCO Hires Richard Clarida as Managing Director and Global Economic Advisor

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Joachim Fels, PIMCO’s current Global Economic Advisor, is retiring after an almost four decade career

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces that Richard Clarida, former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will rejoin PIMCO as Managing Director and Global Economic Advisor, a role similar to the one he held during his previous 12 years at PIMCO. He will join in October and be based in PIMCO’s New York office.

Joachim Fels, Managing Director and currently PIMCO’s Global Economic Advisor, will retire from PIMCO at the end of the year after a long and illustrious career spanning almost four decades as an economist.

“PIMCO has been extremely fortunate to have these two giants in the field of economics contribute to our global macroeconomic views for nearly two decades, helping the firm frame a rapidly changing world so we can make the best investment decisions for our clients,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer. “Rich’s work as architect of PIMCO’s New Neutral thesis in 2014, how lower interest rates for longer would impact valuations in fixed income markets, is just one example of the invaluable insights he has provided to PIMCO clients for many years. He rejoins at another inflection point for markets and we look forward to his insights and guidance on emerging trends.”

Mr. Clarida will advise PIMCO’s Investment Committee on macroeconomic trends and events. In his previous tenure at PIMCO from 2006-2018, Mr. Clarida served in a similar role as Global Strategic Advisor and played a key role in formulating PIMCO’s global macroeconomics analysis. He will be supported by PIMCO’s team of economists and macroeconomic research experts in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, and will work closely with PIMCO’s four key regional portfolio management committee – the Americas Portfolio Committee (AmPC), European Portfolio Committee (EPC), Asia-Pacific Portfolio Committee (APC) and Emerging Markets Portfolio Committee (EMPC).

Prior to returning to PIMCO, Mr. Clarida was the former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and he is currently the C. Lowell Harriss Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University. Mr. Clarida also served as chief economic advisor to two U.S. Treasury Secretaries when he was the former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy.

Mr. Fels, who joined PIMCO in 2015, is retiring from PIMCO at the end of 2022. He has provided invaluable leadership of global macroeconomic analysis for PIMCO’s Investment Committee, the broader firm and commentary for clients around the world. As a leader of PIMCO’s annual Secular Forum, Mr. Fels helped establish macroeconomic guardrails on how the firm approached investing over a three to five year period.

Biography – Richard Clarida
Richard Clarida is a PIMCO Managing Director and Global Economic Advisor. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2022, Mr. Clarida was PIMCO’s Global Strategic Advisor from 2006 to 2018. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2018 to 2022. Mr. Clarida is a C. Lowell Harriss Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University. He was also previously the former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy, in which he served as chief economic advisor to two U.S. Treasury Secretaries.  Mr. Clarida received a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Illinois and Masters and PhD in economics from Harvard University.

About PIMCO 
PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO’s sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:
Michael Reid
PIMCO – Media Relations
Ph. 212-597-1301
Email: Michael.Reid@pimco.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.